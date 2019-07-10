Howard Henson, 77, of Storm Lake died on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 10, at 1 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Howard R. Henson, the son of Gale and Helen (Wright) Henson, was born on April 9, 1942 in Lake View.

Howard attended school in Sac City, graduating from Sac City High School.

On Aug. 14, 1960, Howard was united in marriage to Rosemary Smith at Alta Methodist Church. The couple was blessed with five children: Joanne, Beverly, Kathleen, David and Dwaine. Howard also loved his two dogs, Willie and Sonny, like they were his children.

In his free time, Howard enjoyed fishing, watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and woodworking. Above all, Howard loved spending time with his family.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Rosemary Henson of Storm Lake; children: Joanne (Kevin) Koth of Le Mars; Beverly Henson of Storm Lake; Kathleen (fiancé, Travis Johnson) Schiltz of Fort Dodge; David (Lexi) Henson of Cherokee; Dwaine Henson of Spencer; brothers: Marlin (Bonnie) Henson and Daryl (Linda) Henson; sisters: Barbara (Waldo) Christianson and Janet Niles; grandchildren: Kayla of Toddville; Kyle (Amy) of Alta; Matt (Ashley) of Cherokee; Brady (Kristine) of Early; Blake of Early; Dustin (Ashley) of Jefferson; Tanner of Fort Dodge; Carissa of Charles City, Va.; Hanna (Garth) of Johnston; Jayda (Kyle) of Livermore; Weston of Spencer; great-grandchildren: Alyssa, Audrey, Payton, Harpper, Hayden, Layla, Presley, Ethan, Cameron, Nolan, Jade, Jace, Josi, Brooke, Preston, Evelyn, Gianna, Harlow; and extended family and friends.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents, Gale and Helen Henson; brothers: LaVern and Don Henson; sister, Lola Paeper; grandson, Zachary; and great-granddaughter, Natalie.