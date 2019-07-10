Don McVinua, 86, of Storm Lake died Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Storm Lake.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, July 9, at Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Storm Lake. Burial was in Storm Lake Cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Don Edward McVinua, the son of Rosslyn and Margaret (Smith) McVinua, was born on Sept. 22, 1932 in Battle Creek.

Don attended school in Battle Creek, Ida Grove, Lincoln Lee Township and Rembrandt. He graduated from Rembrandt High School in 1951. On March 21, 1952, Don enlisted in the Naval Air Corps to serve his country. He served during the Korean War but was not in active duty. He was honorably discharged on March 21, 1956.

He attended Austin Area Vocation School in Austin, Minn. after being honorably discharged. Don graduated from college in 1959 as an auto body technician.

From 1964 until 2008, Don owned and operated Don’s Body Shop. Don enjoyed his trade and spent time doing custom auto body work and restoration. Don also spent many years building stock race cars and enjoyed the many, many races they ran in. Lots of memories and friends were made in the pits. His 1940 LaSalle Convertible was his pride and joy. He also was a master at wrecker work and won several contests.

On Dec. 26, 1952, Don was united in marriage to Mardell Jean Kilbourn at United Methodist Church in Rembrandt. The couple was blessed with four children: Deb, Doug, Sharie and Brenda.

Don was a long-time member of Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Storm Lake and served as a Deacon and Elder. In his earlier years, Don served as Kiwanis president, SERPACI president, and chair of the Star Spangled Spectacular committee.

In his free time, Don liked to restore antique toys and build custom toy replicas. Years ago, he built and flew many line control model airplanes. He also was an Iowa State sports fan and a Yankees baseball fan.

Don was a family man and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Mardell McVinua of Storm Lake; children: Deb (Randy) York of Adel; Doug (Anne) McVinua of Gilbert, Ariz.; Sharie (Gary) Bergquist of Ankeny; Brenda McVinua of Storm Lake; grandchildren: Christine (Michael) Meggison, Caren (Nate) Linderman, Randy (Kristi) York II, Taylor (Marjie) Bergquist, Krista Bergquist, Katie Bergquist, Ann Marie (Neil Himes) Fiorendino, Ben (Ralna) McVinua, Jill (Ethan) Brewer and Jennifer Brewer; great-grandchildren: York Meggison, Tess Meggison, Jack Meggison, Tanner Fiorendino, Maddie Fiorendino, Ryan McVinua, Logan McVinua, Isabella Brewer, Everly Linderman; and extended family and friends.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Rosslyn and Margaret McVinua; brother, Roger (Carolyn) McVinua; sister, Jean (John) Ring; father and mother-in-law, Earl and Evalyn Kilbourn; siblings-in-law: Mildred Banwart, Melvin Kilbourn, Yvonne Gann and Dwyane Kilbourn; and many aunts and uncles.