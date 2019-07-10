Cole becomes Storm Lake’s single-season strikeout record-holder in loss to WC

Published Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Skylar Cole became Storm Lake’s single-season strikeout record-holder, but the Tornadoes couldn’t overcome seven errors as Western Christian came away with a 9-1 win last Wednesday at Tornado Field.
Cole struck out nine batters in the game, pushing her season total to 246. The old record was 238 held by Ashley Mason in 2000. Cole allowed seven hits and one earned run while walking three.
