Area teams begin road to state softball tourney

Published Wednesday, July 10, 2019
The road to the state softball tournament officially began on Monday night, but most of the area teams had a first-round bye and will begin postseason play tonight.
Storm Lake St. Mary’s (4-13) opened up regional tournament play in Class 1A against River Valley (18-18) in Correctionville on Monday night, but five other teams will open their postseason today and Thursday.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.