Alta-Aurelia gets standout pitching, hitting in triumph over Woodbury Cent.

Published Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Logan McCoy fired a one-hit shutout, and Michael Ryherd and Cade Rohwer each had two hits to lead a 10-hit attack as Alta-Aurelia beat Woodbury Central 12-0 in a nonconference game last Wednesday at Alta.
Alta-Aurelia scored seven runs in the first inning, three in the third and two more in the fourth.
