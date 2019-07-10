47 fireworks complaints made to SL police

Published Wednesday, July 10, 2019
The Storm Lake Police Department responded to 47 complaints and issued 20 citations for fireworks over the July 4 weekend; 14 citations were issued in or near Chautauqua and Sunset Parks.
From June 15 through July 7, the police department responded to 68 calls for service connected to fireworks complaints. Officers issued 24 citations during that period.
