Paul Lussman, 63, of Storm Lake died on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in Storm Lake.

Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, July 10, at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 9, from 4-8 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. The family requests that memorials be given in Paul's name.