Michael Degner
Michael Degner, 62, of Albert City died on Friday, July 5, 2019 at his home.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 9, at 2:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Varina. Burial will be in Varina Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Monday, July 8, from 4-8 p.m. at the church. Mahaney Funeral Home in Fonda is in charge of the arrangements.
