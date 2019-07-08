Michael Degner

Published Monday, July 8, 2019

Michael Degner, 62, of Albert City died on Friday, July 5, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 9, at 2:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Varina. Burial will be in Varina Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Monday, July 8, from 4-8 p.m. at the church. Mahaney Funeral Home in Fonda is in charge of the arrangements.   

