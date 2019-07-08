Howard Henson
Howard Henson, 77, of Storm Lake died on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at his home.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 10, at 1 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 9, from 5-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.
