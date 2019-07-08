Howard Henson

Published Monday, July 8, 2019

Howard Henson, 77, of Storm Lake died on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 10, at 1 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 9, from 5-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.

Articles Section: