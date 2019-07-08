Don McVinua, 86, of Storm Lake died Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 9, at 10:30 a.m. at Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Storm Lake Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Monday, July 8, from 5-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.