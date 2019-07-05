WARM YOUR HEART WITH FROZEN JR. AT BVCT’s NEXT GENERATION THEATRE

Growing youth theatre program attracts over 60 kids

Disney’s Frozen Jr. is playing at The Roxy Theatre in Alta on July 19 and 20 at 7 p.m. and July 21 at 3 p.m. Buena Vista Community Theatre’s youth program, Next Generation Theatre, is producing this spectacular 60-minute musical, designed for youth performers, which is based on the 2013 Disney film and the 2018 Broadway adaptation.