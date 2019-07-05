Trump buddies up with totalitarian ‘strong men’ worldwide

Letter to the Editor

Trump’s newfound bosom buddy is the “Rocketman” (Kim) of North Korea, one of the most repressive regimes in history. He also fondly wants to emulate Xi of China (leader for life there). Trump says “if he can do it, why can’t I?” (Trump, that is, he keeps talking about his supporters “demanding” he stay longer than his alloted time.) Xi and his repressive regime uses high-tech surveillance to keep tabs on every citizen’s every move. George Orwell’s “1984” novel (1949) talked about “big brother’s” use of ubiquitous camera-surveillance for “repressive regimentation of all persons and behaviors” and Xi’s regime fills that bill to a T.

Trump just joked with Russian strongman Putin about their mutual disdain of “journalists” (he calls the said media the “enemy of the people,” Trump that is!)

Meanwhile, the UN and other investigators claim all evidence points to Saudi Arabian “crown prince” Mohammad Bin Salman as responsible for the execution of Washington Post columnist (journalist) Khashoggi. Trump, you will recall, wants to declare an “emergency” so he can make a big arms sale to his “king” buddy in Saudi Arabia. Even strongman leader Erdogan of Turkey thinks there’s something rotten in Denmark about Khashoggi’s killing (claiming a big money coverup there). The Saudis, recall, still repress all womens’ rights-(ok, they might start letting girls drive cars, 100 years late, of course.) Trump, meanwhile, won’t even bring the death of a journalist up and disregards any questions about it.

You starting to see a pattern here? Trump thumps about nationalistic white supremacy and rails against immigration. His party is the party of “gerrymandering” to manipulate voting rights, and wants to discourage minority (think Democratic leaners) voting. When recently asked about Western “Liberal” democracy, he seemed fixated on railing against “Western” as relating to the “West coast” (ie: California, clueless response.)

Taken as a whole, it appears he only wants to cultivate strong friendships with totalitarian “strongmen” that seem immune from democraticly voted ouster. I wouldn’t doubt it if he next curries favor with Assad of Syria, Duterte of Philippines and Maduro of Venezuela (well, maybe that guy did get voted out, the jury’s still out on that guy.) Duterte, recall, just threatened to jail any lawmakers that try to impeach him (sounds eerily like Trump’s campaign slogan “lock her up” and pattern of obstruction of justice, etc., right?)

The bottom line is that Trump seems drawn to anti-democracy strongmen like so many peas in the same pod, and that doesn’t bode well for the future of democracy here-or elsewhere.

Paul Peterson

Storm Lake