Saying Goodbye

Hundreds of people showed up Sunday for the farewell party of Fr. Tim Friedrichsen, pastor of St. Mary’s Church for the past six years. Parishioners from Early Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s in Schaller, for which Fr. Friedrichsen is pastor, were also in attendance. “For six years I’ve been calling for large celebrations,” joked Fr. Friedrichsen. “This is what I wanted.”

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.