Police Reports

Chair thrown in police interview

A Storm Lake man was arrested Sunday afternoon for being drunk at the hospital emergency room and throwing a rampage in an interview room.

At 1:57 p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to BVRMC in reference to an intoxicated person refusing to leave.

Police learned an intoxicated Martin Guillen, 29, entered the emergency room with a patient and refused to leave. Police upon arrival took Guillen into custody and took him to the police station for questioning on an unrelated matter.

Police allege Guillen became violent in an interview room and threw a chair. As officers entered, Guillen attempted to escape, but was subdued.

Police transported Guillen to Buena Vista County Jail, but during transit, he attempted to kick out a rear window. He was removed from the vehicle and booked into jail. He was charged with public intoxication, fifth-degree criminal mischief, interference with official acts and fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was held on a $2,200 bond.

Pot arrest

A Storm Lake man who was wanted on an outstanding marijuana possession charge surrendered himself to police on Monday.

At 1:30 p.m. Monday, 25-year-old McMillam Route surrendered himself at the Storm Lake Police Station. Route was wanted out of Buena Vista County on a warrant charging him with gathering where marijuana is used and possession of marijuana.

He was booked into Buena Vista County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

Dog finds weed in vehicle

An Ames resident was arrested Tuesday morning after a police K9 unit found marijuana in her vehicle.

At 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 500 block of Oates Street for a traffic violation.

The SLPD K9 Unit checked the vehicle and gave a positive indication for illegal drugs. Three occupants were removed from the vehicle and a consent search yielded a small amount of marijuana.

Police arrested an occupant and the vehicle’s registered owner, 19-year-old Makayla Wengert-Jennings, for possession of marijuana. She was booked into the county jail on a $1,000 bond.

Fighting over video

Two Storm Lake boys were arrested Friday after police learned they were fighting over a video game.

At 9:39 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to 228 Russell St. in reference to a fight.

Police learned a dispute between two 15-year-old boys escalated into a physical altercation. The dispute arose out of a video game.

They were charged with disorderly conduct and released to family members, pending court appearances with the Buena Vista County Juvenile Court Authority.

Wallet, cash stolen

A Storm Lake man was arrested on Saturday for stealing $125 from a wallet he found at Car and Pet Wash on North Lake Avenue.

At 6:18 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of a wallet theft.

The reporting party told police a wallet was lost at the Car and Pet Wash located at 1124 N. Lake Ave. Police learned a patron, 22-year-old Jesus Vincente Corpus, was asked whether he found the wallet.

A review of security camera video showed Corpus found the wallet and placed it in his vehicle.

Police made contact with Corpus in the 500 block of Lake Avenue. He told officers he turned the wallet in at the Casey’s store on Flindt Drive. He was telling the truth in that instance, but he didn’t tell them he removed $125 in cash before he turned it in.

Corpus was charged with fifth-degree theft and booked into Buena Vista County Jail on a $300 bond.

Drunk at wedding

A Storm Lake man was arrested Saturday for causing a drunken disturbance at a wedding at King’s Pointe.

At 10 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to King’s Pointe Resort in reference to a disturbance.

Staff alleged a patron at a wedding reception was denied service at the bar because he was drunk. At which time, the patron, 27-year-old Joshua Hunter Harroun, became rude with staff and bothered guests at the wedding.

He was arrested at the scene and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct. He was booked into Buena Vista County Jail on a $600 bond.

Car, tree collide

An intoxicated Storm Lake man was arrested Sunday morning for crashing an SUV into a tree near East Tenth and Russell and leaving the scene.

At 6:11 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to East Tenth Street and Russell Street in reference to a motor vehicle accident.

Responding officers learned a vehicle struck a tree and the driver of the vehicle walked away from the accident scene. Police located the wreckage of a 2014 Ford SUV at the scene and discovered the driver, 26-year-old Steward Alten, returned intoxicated.

He was arrested, charged with OWI and booked into Buena Vista County Jail on a $1,000 bond. Police estimated $10,100 in damages caused by the accident.