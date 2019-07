Newell-Fonda scored early and often, plating three runs in the first inning, six in the second and three more in the third as the fourth-ranked Mustangs used that fast start to beat Okoboji 12-0 in a nonconference game on Tuesday at Milford.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.