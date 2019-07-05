Lois Schomaker

Lois N. Schomaker, 95, of Linn Grove died on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at St. Luke Lutheran Home in Spencer.

Memorial services were held on Tuesday, July 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Linn Grove. Burial was in Barnes Township Cemetery in Linn Grove. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids was in charge of the arrangements.

Lois Nadine Schomaker, the daughter of Dow and Floy (Smithers) Woodard, was born on Oct. 9, 1923 in Earling.

She graduated from Dunlap High School in 1941. After high school, Lois attended Buena Vista College where she earned a degree. Throughout her working career, Lois was a bookkeeper.

On July 19, 1945, Lois was united in marriage to Henry Clair Schomaker in Jackson, Minn. The couple was blessed with six children: Diane, Nadine, Kathryn, Paul, Julia and Mark.

In 1955, Lois was confirmed at Bethany Lutheran Church. Until her passing, Lois was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Linn Grove. She was also involved with Linn Grove and Sioux Rapids Dinner Date Program for many years and hosted “coffee time” in downtown Linn Grove for many years.

In her free time, Lois enjoyed family gatherings, reading and sewing. Lois also loved to travel and visited every state in the nation (all by automobile, except Alaska and Hawaii).

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Diane (John) Lindahl of Linn Grove; Nadine (Dan) Von Seggern of Lincoln, Neb.; Julia (Greg) Gillespie of Hartley; Mark (Kathy) Schomaker of Puyallup, Wash.; sister, Lola (Robert) Williams of Denver, Colo.; grandchildren: Paula Brown, Peter Grimm, Scott (Sharon) Thompson, Laura (Ron) Klein, Angela Turner, Kristina Schomaker, Tonya (Kevin) Rowe, Jason (Carrie) Gillespie, Sarah (Phil) Andersen, Seth (fiancé, Jordan Bates) Gillespie, Amy (Matt) Johnson, Carrie (Kris) Hagel; great-grandchildren: Emily Brown, Magdalene (John) Alton, Zachary (Kyara) Brown, Eli Brown, Anthony (Sarah Katschman) Grimm, Cassandra (Drew) Wicks, Josef (Bobbie Jo) Vomacka, Chelsey (Riley) Greene, Cameron Thompson, Shelton Thompson, Danielle Thompson, Chad (Heather) Brown, Heather Brown, LauraGene (Tanner) Haas, Patrick Mackling, Rebecca Mackling, Asher Rowe, Olivia Rowe, Isaac Rowe, Stella Johnson, Callen Johnson; great-great-grandchildren: Andrew Wicks, EmmaClair Wicks, Stanley Wicks, Eleanor Alton, Cynthia Ahlman, Dominic Vomacka, Demetry Thompson, Nora Haas, Olivia Haas, Jackson Greene, Carlin Greene; sisters-in-law: Jeanne Woodard and Phyllis Woodard; brother-in-law, Russell Paulson; and extended family and friends.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Schomaker; parents, Dow and Floy Woodard; daughter, Kathryn Schomaker; son, Paul Schomaker; grandson, John Grimm; granddaughter, Katherine Vomacka; brothers: Vernon Woodard and Merlyn Woodard; sister, Glenda Paulson; brother-in-law, Delbert (Mabel) Schomaker; and sister-in-law, LuVa (Marvin) Freeman.