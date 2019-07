A bridal shower for Gretchen Tiedeman, bride-elect of Jeff Reichter, will be held on Saturday, July 13 from 2-4 p.m. at Grandpa’s Barn & Vineyard in Varina.

Gretchen is the daughter of Tony and Bev Tiedeman of Fonda. Jeff is the son of Brad and Jill Reichter of Newell.