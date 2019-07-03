St. Mary’s rally falls short to MNW

Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019
Storm Lake St. Mary’s rallied with four runs in the last three innings, but it wasn’t enough as Manson Northwest Webster scored five runs in the second inning before holding off the Panthers for a 6-4 win in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Memorial Field.
The Panthers scored single runs in the fifth and sixth before plating two in the seventh.
