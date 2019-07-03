Spectacular fundraising exceeds $30,000

Fundraising is nearing completion for the 2019 Star Spangled Spectacular, with a theme of “Coming Home.” Fundraising co-chairs Josh Newhouse and Matt Brostad set a goal of $30,000, meeting that goal but falling short of donations compared to the previous year. “We had five more donors than last year, so that is great for our organization as we prepare for future years,” said Newhouse. “We are extremely grateful to all donors each year.”

