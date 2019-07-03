SL can’t hold lead in Lakes Conference loss to Spirit Lake

Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019
Storm Lake jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings, but the Tornadoes couldn’t hold it as Spirit Lake rallied for an 8-6 win in a Lakes Conference game last Friday.
The Indians scored five runs in the fourth inning to take a 7-4 lead. Storm Lake scored a run in the sixth and another in the seventh and had the bases loaded with one out, but a double play ended the game.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.