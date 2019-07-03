Sioux Central downs St. Mary’s in Twin Lakes game

Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019
Kendra Casey had two hits and scored three runs, and McKenzie Coffee scattered six hits to help lead Sioux Central to a 9-3 win over Storm Lake St. Mary’s in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Wednesday at Memorial Field.
The Rebels scored three runs in the first inning, one in the second, one in the third and four in the sixth.
