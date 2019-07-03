Sac County 4-H youth receive state awards

Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019
Iowa 4-Hers celebrate project and personal development success at State Recognition Day
Four Sac County 4-H members were recognized for their accomplishments during the State 4-H Recognition Day, March 30, 2019 on the Iowa State University campus. This statewide event, held each spring, is the culmination of the year’s recognition process.
