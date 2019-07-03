Ridge View breaks even in pair of games

Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019
Ridge View played in the Tornado Classic last Saturday at the Field of Dreams and the Raptors broke even in a pair of games.
The Raptors defeated Sioux City East 3-2 in their first game. They scored all three runs in the second inning. The team had nine hits in the game. Kennedy Mason led the way with three, including two doubles and a triple. Madeline Else added two singles.
