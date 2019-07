Rev. Duane C. Queen will celebrate his 50th ordination anniversary at the First Presbyterian Church, East 21st St., South Sioux City, Neb. on July 7 during the 9:30 a.m. worship service. Rev. Duane Queen will deliver the sermon.

