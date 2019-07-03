No. 4-ranked Newell-Fonda pulls away late to beat No. 9 Alta-Aurelia

Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019
Newell-Fonda scored two runs in the sixth inning and added two more in the seventh to pull away as the Mustangs, ranked fourth in Class 1A, defeated Class 2A No. 9-ranked Alta-Aurelia 9-4 last Wednesday at Alta.
The Mustangs plated four runs in the third and one in the fifth. Alta-Aurelia scored two runs in the first, one in the second and one in the seventh.
