No. 4-ranked Newell-Fonda pulls away late to beat No. 9 Alta-Aurelia

Newell-Fonda scored two runs in the sixth inning and added two more in the seventh to pull away as the Mustangs, ranked fourth in Class 1A, defeated Class 2A No. 9-ranked Alta-Aurelia 9-4 last Wednesday at Alta.

The Mustangs plated four runs in the third and one in the fifth. Alta-Aurelia scored two runs in the first, one in the second and one in the seventh.