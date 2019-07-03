More political civility, but not too much

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Randy Evans (Stray Thoughts June 28) advocated for more civility in politics. I agree. Policy differences aren’t cause to lock up opponents. I strongly disagree with Steve King and most of what he stands for, but he should be voted out, not locked up. I disagree with stripping him of his committee assignments and I haven’t called for his resignation. I’ve told fellow Democrats for years that we shouldn’t demonize those we disagree with. I’m going to share an 11 day vacation with a good friend with whom I have profound differences in religion and politics.

But civility can be overdone. Some people must be fought and locked up. Donald Trump is one of these. He has forfeited the right to be treated with civility by attacking and insulting all who disagree with him, treating corrupt dictators better than our allies, and telling many outright lies nearly every day. His conduct as president threatens the very fabric of our country in several ways: He flouts the rule of law by trying to obstruct justice, questioning the legitimacy of judicial review of his actions, attacking law enforcement when it disagrees with him, taking money from foreigners in violation of the constitution, spending huge amounts of government money at resorts that his family owns, advocating taking campaign information from foreigners in violation of law, diverting funds to his wall in violation of Congressional mandate, attacking the legitimacy of the free press, supporting racism, advocating assault on protesters, supporting his aides illegally using their offices for political purposes, mistreating legal immigrants, asking for loyalty to himself personally rather than to the country, nominating corrupt people for key government offices, nominating no one for many others, circumventing the Senate confirmation process by leaving acting people in place for many months, and many other examples. He should be impeached and removed from office, then tried, convicted, and locked up.

JIM ELIASON

Storm Lake