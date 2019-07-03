Monsanto gives grant to St. Mary’s from Bayer fund

Employees from the Storm Lake Monsanto site recommended Storm Lake St. Mary’s to receive a $5,000 grant from the Bayer Fund. Funds from the grant will be used to purchase raw materials for the school’s “Then Feed Just One” service project to feed the hungry in Honduras. This is the fourth year the school has received the Bayer Grant.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.