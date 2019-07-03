Mollie B to perform at Columbus Club

Have you gotten your ticket to see Mollie B? Tickets are available for Squeezebox featuring Mollie B and her husband Ted Lange, who will perform Aug. 3 at Columbus Club Hall in Storm Lake to support Santa’s Castle.

Tickets are $10 and can be obtained by calling 712-299-4402 or mailing a check payable to Santa’s Castle to Ron Hott, 900 Pierce Dr. Storm Lake, 50588.