HAPPENINGS

Triathlon/Duathlon event to be held

The Hy-Noon Kiwanis Storm the Lake Sprint Triathlon/ Duathlon will be held on Aug. 17 at King’s Pointe Waterpark and Resort. Participants run one mile, bike 12 miles around the lake and run a 5K along the lake. Athletes can participate as an individual ($50) or as a team of a biker and a runner ($65).