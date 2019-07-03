East Sac County hands Ridge View setback

Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019
East Sac County scored four runs in the second inning and six more in the sixth as the Raiders handed Ridge View a 12-6 setback in a nonconference game last Thursday.
Ridge View tallied eight hits in the game, including two by Logan Gross. Karlo Weldon, Dylan Wood and Aiden Martin each added a double. Tyhler Kolpin, Cael Myrtue and Caleb Kistenmacher each singled.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.