East Sac County hands Ridge View setback

East Sac County scored four runs in the second inning and six more in the sixth as the Raiders handed Ridge View a 12-6 setback in a nonconference game last Thursday.

Ridge View tallied eight hits in the game, including two by Logan Gross. Karlo Weldon, Dylan Wood and Aiden Martin each added a double. Tyhler Kolpin, Cael Myrtue and Caleb Kistenmacher each singled.