Duane Devine

Duane C. Devine, 84, of New Hampton, formerly of Algona, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, at United Methodist Church in New Hampton with Pastor Dave Byrd officiating. Private family burial will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, July 5, at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in New Hampton and will continue at the church one hour prior to the memorial service on Saturday.

Duane Charles was born July 3, 1934, the son of Frank and Mary (Pfeffer) Devine in Algona. He attended and graduated from Algona High School in the class of 1952. Duane enlisted in the US Navy immediately following his high school graduation. He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Virginia “Gini” Thompson on April 11, 1954 at United Methodist Church in Algona. Together, Duane and Gini welcomed Mike, Becky, Pat and Mary. Upon Duane’s honorable discharge, the couple made their home in Cedar Falls. He attended Iowa State Teacher’s College and received his B.A. in education, going on to teach in various communities beginning in 1958; finishing his career in New Hampton. While at New Hampton High School, Duane wore many hats including athletic director, coach, teacher and vice principal upon completing his master’s degree. Duane retired in June 1994.

Duane and Gini made a special trip, sailing around the world in 80 days. They enjoyed many winters in Arizona and cheering on their grandchildren at various events.

Those left to cherish Duane’s memory are his wife of 65 years, Gini Devine of New Hampton; his children: Becky (Dave) Byrd of New Hampton; Pat Devine of Helena, Mont.; and Mary (Scott) Adams of Clear Lake; his six granddaughters; seven great-grandchildren; his brother, Dave Devine of Lodi, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded by his parents; his son and daughter-in-law, Mike (Patti) Devine; his brothers: Bill, Raymond, Clarence and Robert; his sisters, Irene, Ardeen and Louise.