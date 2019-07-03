Coppock, Rojas help N-F beat Southeast Valley

Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019
Bryce Coppock went 4-for-4, scored three runs and drove in a pair of runs, and R.J. Rojas scattered six hits and struck out 12 as Newell-Fonda defeated Southeast Valley 11-1 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday.
The Mustangs scored two runs in the first inning, three in the second, one in the fourth and five in the sixth.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.