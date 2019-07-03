Alta-Aurelia shuts out pair of opponents

Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019
Alta-Aurelia participated in the Tornado Classic last Saturday at the Field of Dreams and the Warriors came away with a pair of wins.
The Warriors beat Sioux City North 7-0 in their first game. Jessica Flaherty had two of the team’s four hits, including a solo home run and a double. Jessica Larson belted a two-run double. Brittany Turnquist singled.
