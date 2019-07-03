Alta-Aurelia downs Sioux City West, outlasts Denison-Schleswig

Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019
Logan McCoy pitched a three-hitter and struck out eight on the mound and had two hits at the plate to lead Alta-Aurelia to a 6-1 win over Sioux City West last Friday.
The Warriors led 1-0 when they scored a run in the fifth and another in the sixth to go ahead 3-0. They made it 6-0 in the seventh.
