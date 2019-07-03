Adoption by illegals

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

It seems Democrats lobby more for illegal immigrants/migrants than they do for legitimate US citizens.

Since illegals get most of the privileges/benefits afforded to citizens now, I think we should add one.

There are many good illegals we are told that make excellent parents and care very well for their families. In Arizona, the greatest adoption need is for teens and large sibling groups. I was surprised to note that there is already a waiting list of folks willing to adopt infants.

Right now one must be lawfully present in the US to foster or adopt a child. Democrats should be all for giving illegals yet another benie...an adoption benie. If illegals had to adopt a teen or a large group of siblings they would be contributing to our great country instead of largely being an economic drain on it.

Having to care for some teens would also make them reconsider wanting to be in this country in the first place.

RICH ANDREWS

Sun City, Ariz.