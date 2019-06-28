What we believe

EDITORIAL

BY JOHN CULLEN

This editorial from the first issue of The Storm Lake Times, June 29, 1990, expresses the philosophy that governs this newspaper. It is published annually on the anniversary of The Times founding as an affirmation of our principles.

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pur­suit of Happiness.

WITH THESE IMMORTAL WORDS, the founders of our nation declared their independence and set about to build the most glorious nation in history. Today, more than 200 years later, these noble words continue to inspire us as we embark on what we hope will be a grand journey of our own with the founding of The Storm Lake Times. This newspaper is dedicated to the timeless principles espoused by our forefathers.

The foundation of our freedom is the First Amendment to the Constitution, that other great document of our republic, which guarantees all Americans the right to speak and write freely, to worship as we please, to assemble and to criticize the government.

The key, we believe, to maintaining our democracy is to let the light of truth shine upon all that we say and do. Whenever truth is limited, tyranny takes root. We must be ever vigilant in the search for truth. As the Gospel of St. John notes:

“Ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”

Guided by these sacred words, The Times humbly begins publication.

We Americans, heirs of the longest-running democracy in history, often take our freedoms for granted — until we see our brothers and sisters in Poland, China, South Africa and elsewhere fighting and dying for these same trea­sured principles.

THE MISSION OF THIS NEWSPAPER is to be a mirror of life in this wonderful community. We hope that when you look in this mirror, you will like what you see.

There is much to praise about life here, and that is what makes publishing this newspaper worthwhile. We enjoy a high standard of living, honest government and good friends. But we must not become complacent.

We are troubled by those who put narrow self-interest above the common good. We are disgusted by intolerance and injustice. We are saddened by suffering. And we are frightened by attempts to limit our rights. We are all members of the family of man. And so we will speak for those who are silenced; we will laugh for those who rejoice; and we will cry for those who suffer.

We believe in free enterprise and the right of people to hold a job, earn a decent wage and raise a family free from want and fear. We believe in government that is honest with its people; that is willing to care for those who are unable to care for themselves; and remembers that its role is to serve, not enslave, the people.

We believe in Buena Vista County, its heritage and its future. We believe in a sense of humor and optimism that tomorrow will be even better than today. We believe in one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all.