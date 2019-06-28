Wayne Whitmore

Wayne “Wit” Aurthur Whitmore, 86, of Aurelia, died on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Buena Vista Reginal Medical Center in Storm Lake. It was Wayne’s wish to be cremated. No services are planned at this time.

Wayne was born on July 10, 1932 in Sheldon, the son of Earl and Belle (Hindt) Whitmore. He graduated from Sheldon High School in 1951. Wayne joined the United States Navy in 1952 where he served until 1960 when he was honorably discharged.

On Sept. 15, 1956 Wayne was united in marriage to Beverly Ann Steffens in Primgar. After his discharge Wayne worked for the Iowa Department of Transportation for 34 years, retiring in 1991. In his spare time he enjoyed restoring cars, making popcorn to take to ball games, the bank, and doctors appointments, and tinkering in his garage.

Proceeding Wayne in death were his parents; his wife Beverly on May 27, 1996; and one sister, Evelyn J. Russell.

Survivors include his two sons: Mike and his wife Ellen Whitmore of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and Scott and his wife Mirosol of Temecula, Calif.; one daughter, Julie and her husband Van Kolpin of Eugene, Ore.; also survivng are seven grandchildren: Courtney Whitmore and Andrea Whitmore and their mother Beth Johnson; Kelsie Whitmore and Matthew Whitmore; Carly Kolpin, Tucker Kolpin and Parker Kolpin; and one sister, Wanda Keen of Spencer.