SC falls to MMCRU in non-league game

MMCRU scored all 16 of its runs in the second inning and Sioux Central was held without a hit as the Royals defeated the Rebels 16-0 in a nonconference game on Tuesday night at Remsen.

Ethan Johnson suffered the loss for the Rebels. He allowed 11 hits and 15 runs, six of which were earned, walked none and struck out one. Brady Madsen gave up three hits and one run in relief.