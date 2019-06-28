Parkinson’s meeting notice

Published Friday, June 28, 2019
Buena Vista Parkinson’s Support Group will meet Tuesday, July 9 at 1:30 in St. Mark Lutheran Church. All those with PD and their caregivers are welcome to attend.
Larry Godfredson of Lakeshore Cyclery will lead a discussion describing the attributes of the various types of bikes available. It has been documented that cycling has a positive impact on people with Parkinson’s
