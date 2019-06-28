Newell-Fonda knocks off Ridge View in non-league tilt

Hunter Christiansen had two hits, drove in two runs and scored two runs, and Mason Dicks and Tanner Gerke combined to pitch a five-hitter as Newell-Fonda defeated Ridge View 11-3 in a nonconference game played on Tuesday night at Fonda.

The Mustangs scored two runs in the second inning, three in the third, two in the fourth, three in the fifth and one in the sixth.