Naberhaus and Schmidt honored with HeartSaver Hero Awards

Published Friday, June 28, 2019
Two Buena Vista Regional Medical Center employees were honored with the HeartSaver Hero Award by the American Heart Association.
Sarah Naberhaus, director of ER/ambulance and Dave Schmidt, ambulance manager, performed CPR on Dawn Bach this past January at an off-site managers meeting. Dawn is the chief clinical officer.
