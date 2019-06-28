N-F uses big inning to pull away and beat Storm Lake

Published Friday, June 28, 2019
Newell-Fonda, ranked fourth in Class 1A, scored six runs in the top of the fourth inning to break a 1-1 tie as the Mustangs went on to defeat Storm Lake 12-1 in a nonconference game played on Tuesday night at Tornado Field.
The Mustangs added to their lead with two runs in the fifth inning and three more in the sixth.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.