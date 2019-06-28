Mary Stille

Mary Ruth (Hase) Stille, age 81, of Storm Lake, Iowa died Saturday, November 3, 2018 in Storm Lake.

Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Alta. Burial will be in the Schaller Cemetery in Schaller. Visitation will take place prior to the service starting at 9:30 a.m. at the church. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.