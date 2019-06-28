Jester Puppets at Alta Library

The Jester Puppets performed at Alta Community Library June 18. The program was well attended by children of various age levels and adults. Jester Puppets “Space Cadets” performance included many hand held puppets. The children were interactive with the puppets including jokes, questions, stories, music, dancing and laughter. The “Space Cadets” theatrical show had a great message on how to take care of our planet Earth.

