LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Democrats, at least those elected to public offices, seem quite comfortable with “open” borders, in fact they embrace it. The reason for that is that they believe it benefits them politically. Such Democrats don’t believe in enforcing our immigration laws and deportation, except for the most egregious crimes. They foster “sanctuary cities,” and refuse to cooperate with ICE, an organization designated to protect American citizens. In fact some of the most loony among them want to abolish ICE.

They have no interest in working with President Trump or Republicans for that matter, on the border crisis where tens of thousands of migrants are overwhelming our ability to process, vet, and care for these people. Millions could arrive if our asylum laws are not reformed and loopholes eliminated.

Of course this all should have been handled by the hapless Republicans when they had control of both houses two years ago. Now this even more a political rather than a policy decision, and both President Trump and Speaker Pelosi despise each other, with good reason.

Given that, nothing may be accomplished for the next two years, and if that happens, the costs will be enormous, not that their not already.

As Milton Friedman said many years ago, “you can’t have both open borders and a welfare state.”

A country has a legal duty and a moral obligation to control its borders.

VIC MASSARA

Omaha, Neb.