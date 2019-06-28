Hy-noon Kiwanis highlights

Ashley Farmer-Hanson with Buena Vista University spoke about the university’s civic engagement program including volunteering and mentoring in the community on June 24. The annual Buenification Day is a part of this program when students spread out over the community doing a wide variety of programs within the community. The value of the volunteer time on all volunteer programs was about 1.5 million dollars.

