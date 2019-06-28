FILLERS

BY JOHN CULLEN

Twenty-nine years ago tomorrow The Storm Lake Times was born.

It was a difficult labor that stretched for hours, but thanks to our loyal staff, help from relatives and the midwives at Buena Vista Stationery and Printing, who stayed on the job late into the night to get the paper printed, The Times came out kicking and screaming and hasn’t stopped fighting for the little guys ever since.

Since that humble beginning, The Times has grown into one of America’s most respected newspapers, winning the Pulitzer Prize in 2017 for Art’s editorials, journalism’s highest honor which is generally given to the likes of the Washington Post and The New York Times.

In our time here, in addition to routine coverage of schools, government and every day life, we are proud to have supported every event that has made our community a better place to live, work and play, including our cultural diversity that has become a model for the nation, lake restoration, creation of King’s Pointe Waterpark Resort, construction of new middle and elementary schools, renovation and expansion of the high school, raising money to send veterans on Honor Flights to Washington, DC and, of course, celebrating our heritage of freedom through the fabulous Star Spangled Spectacular every Fourth of July.

This wouldn’t be possible without the support of our thousands of readers who trust that The Storm Lake Times will “tell it like it is.” We’ve had your backs ever since our first issue and we will continue that mission.

Thanks for reading! Happy birthday, Times, and happy birthday, America!