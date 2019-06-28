Bridal showers

Published Friday, June 28, 2019
Everyone is invited to a couples wedding shower for Daniel Christensen and Nikki Fajardo of Chandler, Ariz., on Monday, July 15 at 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, rural Storm Lake.
Daniel is the son of Kirk and Karla Christensen, Albert City and Nikki is the daughter of Jane and Scott Shank of Wayland.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.