Big inning proves to be costly for Alta-Aurelia in 8-2 loss to CR-Bayard

Published Friday, June 28, 2019
Michael Ryherd and Trey Engelmann each had two hits, but it wasn’t enough as Coon Rapids-Bayard used a five-run sixth inning to pull away to an 8-2 win over Alta-Aurelia on Tuesday at Coon Rapids.
Keaton Mork belted a double for the Warriors while Anthony Krier, Logan McCoy, Conrad Falck and Levi Sleezer each singled.
