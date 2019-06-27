Lois Schomaker

Published Thursday, June 27, 2019

Lois N. Schomaker, 95, of Linn Grove died on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at St. Luke Lutheran Home in Spencer.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, July 2, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Linn Grove. Burial will be in Barnes Township Cemetery in Linn Grove. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the church. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is in charge of the arrangements. 

